Numerous attractions and historical sites draw tourists to the Bay State, contributing to its vibrant tourism industry. Massachusetts, known as the Bay State, is rich in history as one of the 13 original colonies that formed the United States. This historical significance enhances the state's appeal, offering visitors a chance to explore sites tied to pivotal moments in American history.

However, visitors should conduct thorough research before planning their trips. Some attractions may not live up to the expectations set by promotional materials, leading to disappointment. While many locations offer satisfying experiences, others may be less engaging or poorly maintained, detracting from the overall enjoyment of the visit.

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Which tourist attraction is considered the 'worst' in Massachusetts?

Plymouth Rock was named “the worst attraction in Massachusetts” by BostonUncovered.com. Yet more than 1 million people visit this historic site on the South Shore each year.

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Plymouth Rock History

Plymouth Rock is widely regarded as the site of the first English settlement in America. It is where the Mayflower first landed in Plymouth Harbor in 1620, marking the beginning of what would eventually become Plymouth Colony. However, there are no written historical references to Plymouth Rock until 1715.

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Why Plymouth Rock Can Be a Tourist Trap

Plymouth Rock is often called the “granite slab,” and it truly lives up to that description. If you're considering a visit, it's important to be aware of some warnings associated with the site.

Located 40 miles south of Boston on the South Shore, Plymouth Rock is just under an hour's drive from the city and nearly three hours from the Berkshires. While the attraction itself can be anticlimactic, the surrounding waterfront town has a charming atmosphere. I believe the drive is well worth it, as I have visited the area myself!

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The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts Here are The 16 Best Charming Small Towns In Massachusetts according to PureWow Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, PureWow