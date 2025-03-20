Massachusetts Town Is Home To The Oldest Bridge In The U.S.

It's just amazing how so many things like houses, buildings, and even bridges can stand for the test of time for hundreds of years. If only we could live longer that 100 years old right?

Here's a look at the oldest bridge and a few other historic landmarks in Massachusetts.

Considering the fact that I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old and used to be an active church, I've always wondered what else is there in Massachusetts that could be in the oldest in the Baystate.

What I found in these three amazing locations, the oldest bridge, oldest barbershop, and oldest store in Massachusetts. Some are even considered the oldest in the United States!

OLDEST BRIDGE IN MASSACHUSETTS - According to Wikipedia, Choate Bridge located in Ipswich, Massachusetts (about 30 miles North of Boston) is a stone arch bridge built in 1764 carrying Route 1A/Route 133 over the Ipswich River. It is considered one of the oldest surviving bridges in North America and is more than likely the oldest in Massachusetts.

Colonel John Choate was the supervisor for the bridge's construction where it was named in his honor. He was also considered the first person to ride his horse over the bridge after construction was completed. The bridge has been listed on National Register of Historic Places since 1972 and is deemed a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

OLDEST BARBERSHOP IN MASSACHUSETTS - Have you ever been to George's Barbershop at Cliftondale Square, 59 Jackson Street in Saugus? According to the shop's website, they are the "Oldest Barbershop In The USA" spanning 5 family generations for over 120 years!

THE OLDEST STORE IN MASSSACHUSETTS - Davoll's General Store in South Dartmouth opened in 1793 the same year George Washington took office! This was featured in a previous article which you can check out here.

And of course we can't forget that the oldest city in Massachusetts is PLYMOUTH! Home to the worst tourist trap which can be viewed here.

