Authorities Are Warning Massachusetts Drivers That Doing This At Red Lights Can Lead To Consequences

The next time you find yourself waiting at a red light in Massachusetts, make sure to avoid this behavior.

While waiting at a red light, you could be fined for several infractions, such as rolling through the intersection before it turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians. However, there is one violation that often surprises drivers—myself included—because many people are unaware that it is against the law.

While many of us know when new laws take effect, we often neglect to fully understand their details. This lack of awareness can result in individuals accidentally breaking the law, even in situations as ordinary as waiting at a red light.

Drivers in Massachusetts can receive fines for specific actions at red lights.

I'm sure you're aware that Massachusetts's hands-free driving law took effect in February 2020. However, did you know that this law prohibits you from even holding your phone while stopped at a red light? That's correct—if you are in a vehicle, even when it is stationary, you are still considered to be "operating a vehicle" under the law.

Honestly, I used to believe that once you came to a complete stop, it was acceptable to hold your phone to your ear and make a call. It took me some time to adjust to this when the law was first implemented. I disliked talking on the phone unless the device was right next to my ear; it just felt strange.

Unless a police officer is in sight, it may not seem like a big deal. However, it's still illegal and not a wise habit to form. It only takes one glance from the wrong officer at an unfortunate moment, and you could end up with a ticket issued in your name.

The lesson is to avoid using your phone at red lights.

