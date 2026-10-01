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Think carefully before throwing items away

Surprisingly, improper disposal of many items can harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as detailed on Mass.gov, that prohibits disposing of or transferring certain toxic and recyclable materials. These bans encourage reuse and recycling, conserve landfill capacity, and reduce the environmental harm caused by waste containing toxic substances.

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I didn't know batteries shouldn't be thrown away improperly.

Most household alkaline batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries, can be safely thrown away in regular trash because they pose no fire or toxicity risks. While some batteries need special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic materials, alkaline batteries are generally safe to discard. The Massachusetts DEP provides a guide to help identify batteries and dispose of them properly. The Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia also lists battery recycling options.

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Big on Recycling: Items You Can't Just Throw Away

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We updated several recycling items, with a few exceptions.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov