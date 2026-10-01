Massachusetts Waste Ban Keeps Toxic Materials Out Of Landfills, Protects Environment

Massachusetts Waste Ban Keeps Toxic Materials Out Of Landfills, Protects Environment

Photo by Compagnons on Unsplash

We learn what we can and can't do every day, in person and through the media. So why not keep learning today?

Think carefully before throwing items away

Surprisingly, improper disposal of many items can harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as detailed on Mass.gov, that prohibits disposing of or transferring certain toxic and recyclable materials. These bans encourage reuse and recycling, conserve landfill capacity, and reduce the environmental harm caused by waste containing toxic substances.

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I didn't know batteries shouldn't be thrown away improperly.

Most household alkaline batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries, can be safely thrown away in regular trash because they pose no fire or toxicity risks. While some batteries need special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic materials, alkaline batteries are generally safe to discard. The Massachusetts DEP provides a guide to help identify batteries and dispose of them properly. The Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia also lists battery recycling options.

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Big on Recycling: Items You Can't Just Throw Away

Read More: Where To Find The Best Communities In Massachusetts

We updated several recycling items, with a few exceptions.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts

Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) 

Gallery Credit: Mass.gov

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Massachusetts, recycling, laws
Categories: Articles, Photos, News, Local News, Lists

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