UNO Pizzeria & Grill Closed 3 More Locations In Massachusetts

When was the last time you ate at UNO? I know it's been a while for me, as many in the area have closed down. That's exactly what's been happening with the pizza chain. I have countless memories from my childhood with my parents, like being able to make your pizza off the kids' menu back in the day. Before we dive into the closures, let's quickly look at the history of UNO Pizzeria & Grill.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

UNO Pizzaria & Grill: Brief History

According to Wikipedia, Ike Sewell initially aimed to open a Mexican restaurant because, at the time, "there wasn't a really decent Mexican restaurant in Chicago." Although Sewell and his friend Riccardo are recognized as the original owners, a 1956 Chicago Daily News article states that chef Rudy Malnati Sr., Lou Malnati's father, created the original deep-dish pizza recipe. Pizzeria Uno claims to have invented deep-dish pizza, which led Sewell to open two more restaurants due to its popularity. The story that followed has become well-known.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

UNO Pizzeria & Grill franchise started in Massachusetts.

The Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation, under Ike Sewell, first licensed the name and concept for the restaurant in the Boston area in 1978. It began with four locations in Massachusetts and quickly expanded after the franchise was officially established in 1980.

Read More: This Is The Cleanest Restaurant Found In Massachusetts

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

UNO Pizzeria & Grill: Financial Challenges and Closures

Over the years, the business has experienced different phases, including closures and even bankruptcy. Most recently, social media posts indicate that Uno locations in Dedham, Braintree, and Revere are now listed as closed.

“After 34 years of serving this amazing community, our Revere location is closing its doors for the last time on Sunday. We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has made this restaurant feel like home for over three decades. It’s been an unforgettable run!”

The latest closures reduce the chain to only five Massachusetts locations listed on its website, all outside the Interstate 495 belt: Attleboro, Bellingham, Sturbridge, Worcester, and Springfield.

Restaurant Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 It hasn't been an easy year for some chain restaurants. Here is a look at which chains have shuttered locations in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll