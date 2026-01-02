New Hampshire Drops Vehicle Safety Inspections, Think It’s Time Massachusetts Does The Same?

New Hampshire is set to become the next state and the first in New England to do away with vehicle inspections by January 31st.

This has sparked a debate in Massachusetts, as the saying goes, "if they're doing it, why can't we?" This is one of the two things we have to do at Baystate, in addition to paying annual taxes.

Penalty For Skipping Yearly Vehicle Safety Inspection

The penalty for not obtaining an inspection sticker is less severe than the penalty for not paying taxes. Heck, how many expired stickers are on the road today? The worst that can happen is that you'll get pulled over and issued a police citation.

For over 60 years, Massachusetts has required vehicle owners to have an annual inspection to ensure their vehicles are safe to drive. The inspection includes checking safety items such as seat belts, airbag warning lamps, brakes, steering, front end, suspension, chassis, frame, wheel fasteners, tires, lights, windshield, other glass, windshield wipers and blades, horn, and mirrors. If the vehicle passes, you'll be issued a different-colored sticker and the month number when the car is due for its next inspection. If the vehicle fails, you'll be issued a different-colored sticker with a large red "R" on it that stands for rejection.

Inspections do make sense to a certain degree, as they allow for safe vehicles on the road, right?

Why Don't Every State Conduct These Yearly Inspections?

Many people don't realize that approximately 25% of U.S. states do not require vehicle owners to have an annual inspection, primarily due to differing politics and a lack of long-term cost-effectiveness. These states include Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Florida, Washington, and Wyoming, among others. So why does Massachusetts?

Inspections Are Just a Money Grab

Over the years, it's been said that these yearly inspections are just another way for the state of Massachusetts to get more "tax" money out of vehicle owners, since there's no proven fact that safety inspections lessen the number of fatal accidents in the state, as numbers are no different in other states with no inspections.

Of course, I'm not saying that I want vehicles to be less safe on the road, but since most cars nowadays have advanced technology, they're usually pretty good at pointing out when there's an issue. Additionally, a simple jack is all it takes to check your vehicle's brakes and suspension regularly.

Do you think Massachusetts should eliminate inspections? Let us know on our station app:

