Fortunately, I have Straight Talk, but customers in Berkshire County, including my neighbors and coworkers, have faced an outage impacting Verizon service. Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, reported that Verizon users in Massachusetts and nationwide started experiencing service disruptions, with devices switching to SOS mode around noon Eastern Time on Wednesday.

Is This a Cyber Attack?

Law enforcement sources state there is no evidence of a cyberattack. However, 911 services experienced significant disruptions.

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience." - Verzion

Number of Customers Affected by the Outage

Downdetector reports that at least 178,284 Verizon customers experienced issues at one point, though this number has since decreased as services are being slowly restored.

Verizon is actively working to resolve the issue. If you are in an emergency and cannot connect with your Verizon Wireless device, please use a device from another carrier, a landline, or visit a police station or fire station to report it. Meanwhile, you can visit your cellphone carrier's website or social media pages for updates. - NYCEM

Will We Know If It's a Cyber Attack?

Several law enforcement agencies have dedicated hours to investigating whether the Verizon outage was caused by a cyberattack. However, according to multiple law enforcement sources, the current belief is that it is a technical problem rather than a cyberattack or malicious act.

