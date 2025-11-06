Many residents of Massachusetts, including myself, carry cash and credit cards in a wallet every day. However, authorities both in and out of Massachusetts advise that certain items should be left at home rather than carried regularly.

I didn’t realize I had been carrying this item until I recently took it out and set it aside at home for safekeeping. I never thought it was unwise to keep it on me. Let’s take a look at the items you should avoid carrying in your wallet.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

Massachusetts Residents Are Urged to Remove These Items from Their Wallets Immediately.

LifeLock highlights the importance of taking all necessary steps to protect your identity from cybercriminals. If you aren't consistently monitoring your credit reports, you may not realize if someone is using your identity. The statistics surrounding identity theft and online fraud can be quite alarming.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

Discover highlighted that each year, millions of Americans have their money and personal information compromised, which can lead to potentially devastating consequences. While credit and debit cards can be easily canceled, carrying items like a Social Security card can result in more serious issues.

Authorities in Massachusetts are advising residents to keep essential items such as driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards in their wallets. Officials also recommend that residents regularly check their wallets and purses for any missing items. Below is a list of major items that should not be carried on your person at all times.

7 Risky Items to Remove from Your Wallet or Purse Immediately Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie