Every day, we learn what we can and can't do, both in person and through the media. So why not keep learning today?

Massachusetts residents may want to think twice before throwing anything away

Surprisingly, improper disposal of many items can harm the environment.

As detailed on Mass.gov, Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban" that prohibits disposing of or transferring certain toxic and recyclable materials. These bans promote reuse and recycling, preserve landfill capacity, and reduce the environmental harm caused by waste containing toxic substances.

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I didn't realize batteries need to be disposed of properly

Most household alkaline batteries—including AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries—can go in regular trash because they pose no fire or toxicity risks. Some batteries require special disposal because of fire hazards or toxic materials, but alkaline batteries are generally safe to discard. The Massachusetts DEP offers a guide to help identify batteries and dispose of them properly. The Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia also lists battery recycling options.

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Serious About Recycling: Items You Can't Just Throw Away

We updated most recycling items, with a few exceptions.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov