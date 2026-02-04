It’s Now Illegal In Massachusetts To Put These 17 Common Items In The Garbage

Being told what we can and can't do daily is a common reality, whether in person or via media. So, why not continue today?

Consider carefully before discarding items into the trash

Believe it or not, improper disposal of many items can actually harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as stated by Mass.gov, that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These waste bans aim to promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing toxic substances.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

I honestly never realized that batteries shouldn't be disposed of in the trash

Most household batteries like AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline batteries can be safely discarded in the trash, as they do not pose fire or toxicity risks. While many batteries require special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are generally safe. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help identify and handle batteries properly. Additionally, the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia offers information on battery recycling options.

Get our free mobile app

Being Big On Recycling, Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away

I wouldn't be surprised if people just bury items in their yard just to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.



Read More: Massachusetts Plans To Shut Down A Route 8 Bridge In Clarksburg

We revised some items that need recycling, with a few exceptions:

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov