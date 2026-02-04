It’s Now Illegal In Massachusetts To Put These 17 Common Items In The Garbage
Being told what we can and can't do daily is a common reality, whether in person or via media. So, why not continue today?
Consider carefully before discarding items into the trash
Believe it or not, improper disposal of many items can actually harm the environment.
Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as stated by Mass.gov, that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These waste bans aim to promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing toxic substances.
I honestly never realized that batteries shouldn't be disposed of in the trash
Most household batteries like AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline batteries can be safely discarded in the trash, as they do not pose fire or toxicity risks. While many batteries require special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are generally safe. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help identify and handle batteries properly. Additionally, the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia offers information on battery recycling options.
Being Big On Recycling, Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away
I wouldn't be surprised if people just bury items in their yard just to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.
We revised some items that need recycling, with a few exceptions:
17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts
