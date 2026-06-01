Being told what we can and can't do every day is a common reality, whether in person or through the media. So why not keep going today?

Think carefully before throwing items away if you haven't finished your spring cleaning yet

Believe it or not, improper disposal of many items can damage the environment.

Massachusetts implements a "waste ban," according to Mass.gov, which forbids the disposal and transfer of specific toxic and recyclable materials. The goal of these waste bans is to encourage reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and decrease environmental damage caused by waste containing toxic substances.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

I honestly never knew that batteries shouldn't be thrown away

Most household alkaline batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt, can be safely thrown away in the trash because they don't pose fire or toxicity hazards. While many batteries require special disposal due to fire risks or toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are generally safe. The Massachusetts DEP offers a battery identification guide to help identify and properly handle batteries. Additionally, the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia provides information on battery recycling options.

Get our free mobile app

Being Big on Recycling: Some Items You Can't Just Toss

I wouldn't be surprised if people buried items in their yard to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.

We revised some items that require recycling, with a few exceptions.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov