Being told daily what we can and can't do is a common reality, whether in person or through the media. So why not continue today?

Consider carefully before throwing anything away

Believe it or not, improper disposal of many items can harm the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as stated on Mass.gov, that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These bans aim to promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing toxic substances.

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I never realized that batteries shouldn't be thrown in the trash

Most household batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt alkaline, can be safely discarded in the trash because they do not pose fire or toxicity risks. Although many batteries require special disposal due to fire hazards or toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are generally safe. The Massachusetts DEP provides a battery identification guide to help identify and handle batteries properly. The Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia also offers information on battery recycling options.

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Big On Recycling? Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away

I wouldn't be surprised if people buried items in their yard to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.

We revised some items that require recycling, with a few exceptions:

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov