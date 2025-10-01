Autumn colors are in the air. If you're seeking a magnificent getaway that’s closer to home this year, consider this hidden gem in Massachusetts.

Depending on your location, the drive may be lengthy, but the journey is definitely worthwhile.

Welcome to Bash Bish Falls!

The tallest waterfall is located in southwestern Massachusetts, near South Egremont.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.

Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area. -Mass.gov website

The waterfall can only be accessed on foot, but the hike is definitely worthwhile. There are several trails available, including two with parking lots located in both Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest hike on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is a 0.6-mile round trip. It is shorter, more rugged, and strenuous, so wearing appropriate hiking gear is advisable.

Many visitors to Bash Bish Falls feel that summer is the best season for a road trip. For additional information about Bash Bish Falls, visit the Massachusetts.gov website. You can also check reviews on TripAdvisor.

