Many Residents Wish We Had This Particular Gas Station In Massachusetts

Whenever I travel out of town, especially to another state, I always try to find something new that we don’t have in Massachusetts. I must say, this place is now at the top of my list.

Cumberland Farms has many locations across Massachusetts. Similar gas stations and convenience stores can be found in other states, such as New Jersey, but they are not present in Massachusetts. Additionally, New York has a chain called Stewart's Shops, which also does not have any locations in Massachusetts. However, that's a topic for another day.

Let's talk about a store called Wawa, which is not located in Massachusetts. However, it would be great if we had one, right?

What is Wawa?

Wawa is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations that started in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The stores are situated along the East Coast of the United States, operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Georgia.

Many people rave about the incredible deli sandwiches in Jersey, but despite my numerous visits, I have yet to try them. However, Wawa provides a wide variety of freshly made sandwich options available 24 hours a day. So if you're willing to wait, you'll have plenty of choices to enjoy.

What Does "Wawa" Mean?

ABC8 News in Florida reports that the name "Wawa" comes from the indigenous word "we’we," which the Ojibwe People's Dictionary defines as "snow goose." This is the reason the goose appears in Wawa’s logo.

Should Massachusetts have a Wawa? Share your thoughts in our app.

