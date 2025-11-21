Although it is still Fall, Massachusetts has already experienced some snow before the winter season. However, this may actually improve.

This winter may be warmer than usual, according to NOAA.

Winter Weather Forecast for This Season

For the 2025-2026 winter season, NOAA predicts that much of the United States will experience warmer temperatures. From November through January, most of the country is expected to have above-normal temperatures, except for the northernmost regions.

Precipitation levels during this period are anticipated to be normal overall. However, the southern half of the country and certain areas in the Midwest may experience drier conditions. From December to February, most regions have an equal chance of experiencing either a warmer or colder winter; however, the southern half is expected to be warmer. The precipitation forecast remains consistent with that of the November to January period.

Winter Weather Forecast for Massachusetts

From December to February, Massachusetts is expected to have warmer-than-normal temperatures. This trend indicates that residents may experience a break from typical New England winters.

As we anticipate milder temperatures, there is an equal chance of experiencing either above-average or below-average precipitation. This means that while some regions may see increased snowfall or rainfall, others could remain relatively dry. Overall, the upcoming winter is expected to bring a mix of weather conditions, with a potential warming trend and uncertainty about how much precipitation the state will receive.

