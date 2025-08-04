Here’s The 2025-26 Winter Weather Prediction For Massachusetts

Summer is still with us, but eventually, the seasons will change, and it will be time to welcome fall and winter.

The good news is that this winter may be warmer than usual.

The Winter Weather Forecast for This Season

For the winter season of 2025-26, the NOAA forecast indicates that much of the U.S. is expected to experience warmer temperatures. From November to January, the majority of the country will likely see above-normal temperatures, with the exception of the northernmost regions.

During the same period, precipitation levels are expected to be normal overall. However, the southern half of the country may experience drier conditions, as will certain areas in the Midwest. From December to February, much of the country has an equal likelihood of experiencing either a warmer or colder winter, although the southern half is anticipated to be warmer. The precipitation forecast remains consistent with that of the November to January period.

The Winter Weather Forecast for The Bay State

During the winter months of December through February, Massachusetts is projected to experience a higher likelihood of warmer-than-normal temperatures. This trend suggests that residents may enjoy some reprieve from the typical chill associated with New England winters.

Alongside this expectation of milder temperatures, there is an equally balanced possibility of experiencing either above-average or below-average levels of precipitation. This means that while some areas may see increased snowfall or rain, others may remain relatively dry. Overall, the upcoming winter could provide a mix of weather conditions, combining a potential warming trend with uncertainty regarding the amount of precipitation the state will receive.

