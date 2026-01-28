Experts Are Warning Massachusetts Residents Not To Flip Their Windshield Wipers Up

Every winter in Massachusetts, it's common to see cars with their wipers lifted before a heavy snow or ice storm. Although this may seem like a good idea, it can sometimes cause unforeseen problems.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Why Leaving Windshield Wipers Up Can Cause Damage

Windshield wipers are pressed against the glass by springs inside the wiper arms. Lifting them stretches these springs. Briefly stretching them while changing blades is safe, but leaving the wipers raised overnight or for several days can cause issues.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

What Experts Are Saying

Experts warn that these springs may stretch permanently, causing the wipers to lose proper contact with the windshield. This can cause streaks, skipping, or the annoying chattering noise at highway speeds, even with new blades.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The probability of your windshield cracking.

There’s also a risk of the wiper arm unexpectedly snapping back down. When upright, wiper arms are quite unstable and can be toppled by a strong gust of wind or an accidental bump. This can cause the arm to strike the windshield with enough force to crack the glass. Although it might seem extreme, such incidents do occur. I've even seen friends break their wiper blades.

I understand. There's nothing more annoying than driving with ice chunks on your wiper blades that block your view every time they wipe the windshield. Still, there are better solutions.



Unsplash Unsplash loading...

More effective methods for managing frost, snow, and ice

If your only aim is to stop your wiper blades from freezing, there are better options. Using windshield covers is highly effective because they protect both the glass and the wipers. Deicer spray or winter washer fluid quickly melts frost without putting extra stress on the wiper arms. Some people choose to cover the blades overnight rather than flipping them up, and I think this is the best approach.

Prepare For Winter Weather Driving And Have These Items In An Emergency Bag You should be prepared with these emergency items stowed away in your vehicle during winter driving season in Texas. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1