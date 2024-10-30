Massachusetts’s BEST Bucket-List Hole-In-Wall Restaurant

We've all heard the term that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is safe to say that is true! And why not start your day just right?

We turn to "Vic's Waffle House" located at 283 Old Main St. in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. According to their website, it was established in 2002 but however date all the way back to 1992 when it started off as "T.D. Waffle House." This place strictly serves breakfast and lunch daily (except Tuesdays) from 7-2p.m. Vic's Waffle House even made the 50 of the best hole-in-the-wall places in America on MSN!

Check out some of the reviews below according to Yelp:

I love the food here. There is always a wait but once you get the food it totally makes sense. The parking lot is small but that's not their fault since it's nested in a residential area and there's a small park next to it.

The owner is incredibly nice and takes pride in his good and the customers.

Highly recommend! - Janelle C. Tasty breakfast food

Eggs Benedict cooked perfectly hollandaise sauce smooth and fresh

Chicken fried steak with eggs yummy

Lots of coffee

Fast friendly service

Quick but didn't feel rushed. - Ralph R. Ordered pancakes, eggs, turkey sausage, and waffles they were all great. Service was fantastic and everyone was super nice. The place was super clean as well. - Alex A.

As you see, the reviews says it all! They serve up all the basic breakfast attire which include waffles, eggs, omelets, pancakes, and even French toast. Which I am now hungry after doing this post!

