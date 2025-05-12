Massachusetts’s Most Dangerous Road Deemed Worst In America
Why is this road so dangerous?
Hazards such as potholes and confusing signs can lead to accidents, while outdated infrastructure may include faded road markings or missing guardrails. Additionally, heavy traffic increases the likelihood of collisions. I have traveled this road several times, going north to Hampton Beach and south to Cape Cod, and I've observed many dangerous conditions along this stretch.
Kudos to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for its efforts to improve highway safety. However, it is still regarded as the most dangerous, indicating that safety concerns must continue to be addressed.
Which highway is the most dangerous?
Believe it or not, certain sections of I-495 have been proposed or designated as the "Susannah North Martin Highway" in honor of a victim of the Salem Witch Trials. Does this mean the highway is cursed? The route stretches for 121 miles in a semicircle around Boston and serves as an alternative to Interstate 95.
One reason this highway can be dangerous is that heavy traffic makes safe lane changes nearly impossible. With an average of 9.5 fatalities per year, if you plan to use this highway this year, whether you're heading to Hampton Beach or Cape Cod, be sure to exercise caution at all times.
Accidents on I-495 are frequent. Unfortunately, some individuals are seriously injured or lose their lives through no fault of their own. This can significantly alter how individuals live and the lives they had before the accident.
Other most dangerous highways?
