Snake-Infested Lakes In Massachusetts Uncovered
Massachusetts boasts some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, providing endless opportunities for adventure and relaxation.
Whether you enjoy their natural beauty, fish, boat, swim, or participate in exciting water sports, these lakes offer something for everyone.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation is the primary agency overseeing over 450,000-acre lakes. DCR protects, promotes, and enhances Massachusetts' natural, cultural, and recreational resources, including lakes and ponds.
An unwelcome surprise—snakes often accompany the breathtaking beauty of these lakes.
The good news is that, according to WorldAtlas, only two out of the 14 types of snakes found in Massachusetts are venomous: the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead. It’s important to remember that these snakes typically avoid human interaction. They are more focused on hunting for their next meal than on acknowledging the presence of people nearby.
Massachusetts's Top Snake-Infested Lakes Revealed
Quabbins Reservoir
Quabbin Reservoir is the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts. It serves as the primary water supply for Boston and is home to nearly all 14 snake species found in Massachusetts.
"The Quabbin Reservoir, surrounded by over 81,000 acres of protected forest that limit human activity and reduce habitat destruction, provides a haven for snakes while supporting nearly all of the state's snake species with its expansive and diverse habitats. Common sightings include northern watersnakes and eastern garter snakes," said WorldAtlas.
Assabet River
The Assabet River's marshes, woods, and flowing waterways are home to a wide variety of animals, including fish, amphibians, birds, reptiles, insects, and mammals.
"The northern water snake, which is commonly seen along the riverbanks, is one of the many species that live here," said WorldAtlas.
Spot Pond
Spot Pond is a sizable body of water that offers opportunities for various outdoor activities, such as boating, fishing, hiking, and camping.
"With several miles of varied shoreline and dense forests, it provides ideal conditions for garter snakes, common watersnakes, eastern milksnakes, Dekay’s brown snakes, and red-bellied snakes," said WorldAtlas.
Wachusett Reservoir
The Wachusett Reservoir, the second-largest freshwater reservoir in Massachusetts, is carefully maintained by DCR and plays a vital role in supplying water to Greater Boston.
"Wachusett Reservoir is home to a variety of snakes, including garter snakes, common watersnakes, eastern milksnakes, and Dekay’s brownsnakes live in the reservoir’s mix of wetlands, forested edges, and rocky outcrops," said WorldAtas.
Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge
The Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, located in eastern Massachusetts, encompasses two small lakes that were previously enhanced by earthen dams to sustain habitats for waterfowl.
"These water bodies, along with the refuge’s expansive freshwater wetlands, provide ideal conditions for various species, including the northern watersnake, eastern garter snake, and eastern milk snake," said WorldAtlas.
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Sophia June
Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn