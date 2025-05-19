Massachusetts boasts some of the most beautiful lakes in the country, providing endless opportunities for adventure and relaxation.

Get our free mobile app

Whether you enjoy their natural beauty, fish, boat, swim, or participate in exciting water sports, these lakes offer something for everyone.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation is the primary agency overseeing over 450,000-acre lakes. DCR protects, promotes, and enhances Massachusetts' natural, cultural, and recreational resources, including lakes and ponds.

An unwelcome surprise—snakes often accompany the breathtaking beauty of these lakes.

A viper snake swimming close to the shore in the Baltic Sea. Getty Images loading...

The good news is that, according to WorldAtlas, only two out of the 14 types of snakes found in Massachusetts are venomous: the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead. It’s important to remember that these snakes typically avoid human interaction. They are more focused on hunting for their next meal than on acknowledging the presence of people nearby.

Massachusetts's Top Snake-Infested Lakes Revealed

Quabbins Reservoir

Quabbin Reservoir is the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts. It serves as the primary water supply for Boston and is home to nearly all 14 snake species found in Massachusetts.

"The Quabbin Reservoir, surrounded by over 81,000 acres of protected forest that limit human activity and reduce habitat destruction, provides a haven for snakes while supporting nearly all of the state's snake species with its expansive and diverse habitats. Common sightings include northern watersnakes and eastern garter snakes," said WorldAtlas.

Assabet River

The Assabet River's marshes, woods, and flowing waterways are home to a wide variety of animals, including fish, amphibians, birds, reptiles, insects, and mammals.

"The northern water snake, which is commonly seen along the riverbanks, is one of the many species that live here," said WorldAtlas.

Spot Pond

Spot Pond is a sizable body of water that offers opportunities for various outdoor activities, such as boating, fishing, hiking, and camping.

"With several miles of varied shoreline and dense forests, it provides ideal conditions for garter snakes, common watersnakes, eastern milksnakes, Dekay’s brown snakes, and red-bellied snakes," said WorldAtlas.

Wachusett Reservoir

The Wachusett Reservoir, the second-largest freshwater reservoir in Massachusetts, is carefully maintained by DCR and plays a vital role in supplying water to Greater Boston.

"Wachusett Reservoir is home to a variety of snakes, including garter snakes, common watersnakes, eastern milksnakes, and Dekay’s brownsnakes live in the reservoir’s mix of wetlands, forested edges, and rocky outcrops," said WorldAtas.

Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

The Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, located in eastern Massachusetts, encompasses two small lakes that were previously enhanced by earthen dams to sustain habitats for waterfowl.

"These water bodies, along with the refuge’s expansive freshwater wetlands, provide ideal conditions for various species, including the northern watersnake, eastern garter snake, and eastern milk snake," said WorldAtlas.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions: Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles