This Sunday, you might notice a major change at your local gas station.

The price of gas in Massachusetts has remained stable, with the average cost of a gallon of unleaded gas around $3.01.

It is priced slightly higher than what we paid in April, and we may see another price increase starting this Sunday.

Summer Gas Prices Arriving in Massachusetts

Gas stations in Massachusetts must switch to the "Summer" blend of gas by June 1st. This blend is designed to withstand higher temperatures, but its production costs are higher.

Gas suppliers switched over on May 1st, but gas stations could still sell the cheaper "Winter" blend this month, so gas prices remained relatively stable.

As gas stations and suppliers transition to the "Summer" blend, gas prices are expected to rise.

Gas Prices In Massachusetts

According to AAA, the current price of unleaded gasoline is $0.04 higher than it was in April. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Massachusetts is $3.01. Next week, when gas stations begin selling the "summer" blend, we can expect to see prices increase by 15 to 20 cents per gallon.

The summer blend of gas is more expensive to produce, so suppliers and gas stations charge more per gallon to cover the increased costs.

Last year, we were paying around $3.52 per gallon. This summer, we are not expected to see prices that high, but we could be looking at prices around $3.25 per gallon.

The positive aspect is that rising gas prices could actually have some benefits!

