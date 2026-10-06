Every day I drive by 211 State Road in North Adams, I can't help but notice the construction. If you're familiar with this location, it was formerly home to Monroe Auto Service and Tire Centers, which closed in mid 2025.

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Is Mavis Tire Adding A Location In North Adams?

Lately, though, some well-known colors have been painted on the building that look very familiar to the naked eye. With all the rumors going around, one can only assume Mavis Tire will be occupying the location soon, since these are the exact same colors as the locations in Pittsfield and Great Barrington.

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Mavis Has Yet To Officially Confirm Location

I have reached out to Mavis corporate headquarters for answers, but I haven't heard back yet. There's no set date for when they'll open or what their business hours will be. They did, however, post job listings on Indeed stating that they are looking for a leader in the tire and automotive repair service field and are pleased to join the North Adams, MA area with the Grand Opening of a new Mavis Tire location. They also have multiple openings for experienced automotive sales personnel.

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How Many Locations Does Mavis Operate?

Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. operates between 3,500 and 4,400 locations across the United States and Canada, including company-owned and franchised service centers. Its leading brands include Mavis Discount Tire (with its memorable jingle) and Mavis Tires & Brakes.

Other brands they own include Midas, which they acquired in 2025, adding over a thousand franchise and company-owned locations; and Pep Boys, which they acquired in July 2026, bringing roughly 800 additional locations into the Mavis network; Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers; Brakes Plus; Tire Kingdom; NTB (National Tire & Battery); Town Fair Tire; Tuffy Tire & Auto Service; Action Gator Tire; Jack Williams Tire; STS Tire; and Melvin's Tire Pros.

Don't Leave These Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing Keeping these items in your vehicle when it is freezing outside could be problematic. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams