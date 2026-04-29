Another Major Change Is Coming To All Massachusetts McDonald’s Locations

Remember the days of creating soda concoctions in the dining room of your local McDonald's? Or the ability to go back for as many free refills as you wanted? Sadly, those days may be waning, not just because you're outgrowing the practice.

This week, a Reddit user shared a photo of the area in the "mildly infuriating" community, suggesting it was once home to a McDonald's drink station. Another user remarked, "The era of mixing sodas is ending. Let both the young and the young at heart mourn, for we are losing a valuable form of creativity."

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McDonald's Doing Away With 'Self-Serve' Fountain Drinks?

While some people expressed disappointment, others noted that McDonald's has been working on this transition for quite some time. The fast-food chain announced in 2023 that it plans to phase out self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms nationwide by 2032.

A spokesperson explained that the goal of this change is to ensure a uniform experience for both customers and staff across all ordering methods, including McDelivery, the mobile app, kiosks, drive-thrus, and in-restaurant orders.

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Other McDonald's Changes

McDonald's has been updating its look for some time. Many indoor play areas have been removed or revamped, and at checkout, customers might be using a digital screen instead of ordering from a staff member. These changes relate to the menu as well, such as new badges next to select items, the introduction of more affordable options under $3, and the launch of their largest burger to date.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced it will soon offer six new specialty beverages. Beginning May 6, customers can try three new Refreshers and three newly crafted sodas at participating locations. However, if a restaurant has already eliminated its drink station, you might not be able to customize your own crafted soda.

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