I don't normally go to McDonald's that often, but when I do, it's either for a quick bite or to pick up an order for someone else.

While Berkshire County has three 24-hour McDonald's locations, only two still close at night.

24-Hour McDonald's Locations In Berkshire County

North Adams

Pittsfield

Lee

McDonald's in Great Barrington closes at 11 PM on weekdays and at 12 AM on weekends. But what if I told you that everything has changed for the location in Adams?

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McDonald's in Adams is now open until 1 AM

I'm in the drive-thru when I notice the hours sign reading "open 5 AM - 1 AM." I have to blink twice because it's been so long since I've remembered what their hours were after the pandemic.

Back in the day, their dining room opened at 5 AM and closed at 11 PM, while their drive-thru stayed open until midnight, similar to the Great Barrington location.

Why Do McDonald's Hours and Locations Vary?

McDonald's restaurants are primarily managed by individual franchise owners. As stated on their website, about 95% of all McDonald's locations worldwide are owned and operated separately by franchisees, not directly by the company. These franchisees are local entrepreneurs who pay licensing fees, buy supplies, and rent land and buildings from McDonald's corporate to operate their own outlets, often managing multiple units.

Because many McDonald's locations in Berkshire County have had different owners over the years, they can set their own hours or operate 24 hours. While a location may advertise 24/7 operations, it may lock its dining room at a certain time for employee safety while continuing drive-thru service.

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