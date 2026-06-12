I've been reading a lot of comments on social media, and many are saying this is the best example of how to handle a mental health crisis without ending anyone's life. And I will say, I couldn't agree more. Anyway, these are the events that unfolded earlier this week.

The Events That Unfolded Late Wednesday Night in North Adams

On June 10, 2026, a Wednesday, officers from the North Adams Police Department responded to 365 Houghton Street following a report of domestic assault and battery. The complainant reported that she and her husband had engaged in a physical fight. She also mentioned that her husband was intoxicated, making suicidal remarks about shooting himself, and that he had access to both a shotgun and a pistol.

The Encounter When Officers Arrived On Scene

According to the North Adams Police Department's Facebook page, when officers arrived on the scene, they contacted both the reporting party and the Defendant. The Defendant then threatened to shoot responding officers, retreated into his residence, and refused to exit. Officers believed the Defendant was armed based on the information available at the time.

A secure perimeter was then established around the residence, and the Berkshire County Special Response Team (SRT) and the North Adams Police Department Crisis Negotiators were called for assistance. In addition, the Brien Center was contacted to provide an emergency mental health clinician to assist in response to the incident.

Drones Deployed By The SRT

The Defendant initially exited the residence and pointed a rifle at both the drones and the officers positioned behind their cruisers. Officers then attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the Defendant returned to the residence. Trained crisis negotiators maintained communication for several hours to resolve the situation peacefully.

It wasn't until approximately 2:00 a.m. that the Defendant ceased communication with negotiators. Drone operators later observed the Defendant unconscious in a recliner on the first floor of the residence, with a rifle and shotgun on the floor nearby. This was determined as the best time to make an entry.

A coordinated operation was conducted to gain entry into the residence

A diversionary device was used through a window as a team entered the residence at the same time, secured the firearms, and took the Defendant into custody. Additionally, after the Defendant was taken into custody, authorities executed a search warrant. North Adams Police confiscated four shotguns, six rifles, two handguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the residence.

During the incident, one SRT member received a minor injury from a less-lethal bean bag shot. The Defendant also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening during the arrest and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for assessment.

Matthew Parker of North Adams to be arraigned in the Northern Berkshire District Court on Friday, June 12, 2026, for the following charges:

Domestic Assault and Battery

Assault with the Intent to Murder (3 counts)

Carrying a Firearm While Under the Influence of Alcohol (3 counts)

Possession of a high-capacity firearm (4 counts)

Improper Storage of a high-capacity firearm (2 counts)

Improper Storage of a firearm (6 counts)

“We thank the community for its patience and cooperation throughout this incident, particularly residents in the affected area who complied with temporary shelter-in-place requests. The North Adams Police Department extends its sincere appreciation to the agencies that provided mutual aid and assisted by handling calls for service during this incident, as well as Northern Berkshire EMS who remained on scene throughout. We are especially grateful to the Berkshire County Special Response Team for its professional and decisive response, the Brien Center for the rapid deployment of a mental health clinician, and our crisis negotiators whose efforts helped maintain dialogue and contributed significantly to the safe resolution of this incident.” - North Adams Chief of Police Mark Bailey