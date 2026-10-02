**This Article Is For Entertainment Purposes Only**

Now that October is here in the Berkshires, things can officially get spooky. It's one of my favorite holidays, since it is the official countdown to Halloween.

And there is no better way to celebrate this holiday than by spotlighting an iconic serial killer character who pops up out of nowhere in the town of Adams for three years in a row.

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by his friend Katelyn Belanger) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by his friend Katelyn Belanger)

The Dreaded Serial Killer In Adams, MA, Is Back For October

Michael of Adams is run by a group of locals, including me, who love the fictional character Michael Myers, a serial killer in the popular Halloween movie franchise. It is not associated with the film by any means and doesn't make any profits from it.

It is simply a photoshoot that takes place throughout October, showing various locations in Adams where the slasher may be hanging out. Also, if you're interested in being part of the photoshoot, you are more than welcome to join in on the fun.

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Read More: Deer And Moose Collisions Increase During Fall In Massachusetts

Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by his friend Katelyn Belanger) Ryan Pause/TSM (used with permission by his friend Katelyn Belanger)

Michael Also Accepts Reservations For Special Events Of All Ages

Similar to having Santa Claus appear at your event. Only he doesn't bring gifts or do one-on-one wishlist laps. You can have Michael appear at your next event for free, with or without the slasher in his hand, and even do a private photoshoot.

Don't worry, if your children get too scared, the man behind the character has a way of explaining that it's only make-believe, considering he is a father himself. And the man behind the character isn't me, since I am not 6 feet tall. If you're interested in having Michael at your next event in the Adams area, you can contact the man behind the character here.

Spooky Movies Filmed in Massachusetts Did you know that there are quite a few spooky movies that were filmed in Massachusetts? Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart