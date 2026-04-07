Massachusetts Wants To Ban The Use Of Social Media For Teenager’s Under 14 Years Of Age

The year was 2011 when I first created my Facebook account. Back then, we still didn't have internet at home, so the only way to go online was to visit the picnic table in the backyard and "borrow" the neighbor's internet. Good times.

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My First Facebook Profile Picture

It's hard to believe I was only 15 years old when I walked into the world of social media. As you can see, I looked pretty optimistic about what was yet to come. 😂

Creating a social media account at home and outside of school is one thing, but today, Massachusetts is dealing with an issue related to this in public schools and is seeking to address it.

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Massachusetts Looks to Ban Social Media Use for Teens Under 14

The Massachusetts House of Representatives is set to vote on legislation that would prevent children under 14 from using social media in the state and restrict cell phone use during school hours.

CBS News reports that House Speaker Ron Mariano and Ways and Means Committee Chair Aaron Michlewitz commented on the youth social media ban. "It would be among the most restrictive in the entire country."

"The simple reality is that Massachusetts must do more to ensure that our laws keep pace with modern challenges – especially when it comes to protecting our children, and to setting students up for success in the classroom and beyond," - Democratic lawmakers

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Massachusetts is considering a bill to ban social media

The law mandates that social media platforms must ban users under 14 from using their services. Additionally, 14- and 15-year-olds are required to obtain verifiable parental consent before accessing social media. No restrictions are imposed on social media use for individuals aged 16 and above.

A student remarked, "While you can get your driver's license at 16, I believe you're already familiar with social media by age 15." The legislation will require companies to implement age verification and allow parents to access their children's social media accounts. It is scheduled to come into effect on October 1, 2026.

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Similar Laws in Florida

In 2024, Florida enacted legislation to restrict children's social media use, similar to earlier attempts, but it faced legal challenges from First Amendment supporters.

"We know that there could be some potential legal challenges. We think it's the right thing to do, we think we're on solid ground." - Michlewitz

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Massachusetts Cell Phone Ban

The remaining part of the bill addresses the use of cell phones in educational institutions, a measure that New York and other states have already implemented. The proposal mandates that school districts establish policies prohibiting students from using phones during school hours.

A pilot program will be launched in 10 school districts to test technology that turns off students' personal electronic devices on school property during the school day.

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When is the Massachusetts House vote?

The vote in the House is scheduled for Wednesday. Last year, the Massachusetts Senate passed a measure to prohibit phones in schools, but the House did not review it until now. Governor Maura Healey supports limiting youth access to social media and implementing a full-day cellphone ban in schools.

7 Must-Have Cell Phones From The Early 2000s Before smartphones, there were flip phones, Razrs, and Blackberrys. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal