If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may have come across some strange laws in these states. Although many are practical, some might make you question, "Wait... is that actually a law?" Most of these unusual rules are outdated and rarely enforced, so they can easily be overlooked.

Drivers stopped at a red light risk fines for several violations, including running the light before it turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians. Yet, one violation often catches drivers off guard because it isn't widely known to be illegal.

Many people are aware when new laws come into effect, but they often overlook important details. This oversight can lead to unintentional violations in everyday situations, such as waiting at a red light.

In Massachusetts, drivers may face fines for certain violations at red lights.

Massachusetts's hands-free driving law began in February 2020, explicitly prohibiting drivers from holding their phones while driving, including when stopped at red lights. Consequently, holding a phone while in a vehicle is legally considered "operating a vehicle," regardless of whether the car is moving or stationary.

I used to think it was fine to hold my phone to my ear while making calls, as long as I was completely stopped. When the law banning this was introduced, I needed some time to adjust. I preferred talking with the phone close to my ear because other positions felt uncomfortable.

Although it may seem insignificant when no police officer is present, this behavior is still illegal and should not be habitual. A brief look from the wrong officer at an inconvenient time could result in a ticket. It's wise to avoid that risk.

The main point is simple: avoid using your phone when stopped at red lights.

