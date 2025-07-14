What On Earth Is The New “No Touch” Law In Massachusetts, Connecticut?

If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may be aware of some of the unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws are practical, others might make you pause and think, “Wait… that’s really a law?” Most of these quirky laws are outdated and rarely enforced, leading them to be easily forgotten.

When waiting at a red light, drivers may face fines for several infractions. These include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, there is one specific violation that can take many drivers by surprise, as it is often not well known to be illegal.

Although many of us know when new laws go into effect, we often neglect to understand their specifics. This lack of comprehension can lead to individuals unintentionally breaking the law, even in routine situations like waiting at a red light.

Canva Canva loading...

Drivers in Massachusetts may face fines for certain actions at red lights.

It's important to note that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts went into effect in February 2020. This legislation explicitly prohibits drivers from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a traffic light. As a result, having a phone in hand is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, even if the car is stationary.

I used to think it was okay to hold my phone to my ear and make a call as long as I had come to a complete stop. When the law first went into effect, it took me a while to adjust. I didn't like talking on the phone unless it was right next to my ear; it just felt awkward to me.

Canva Canva loading...

It may seem insignificant unless a police officer is nearby, but this behavior is illegal, and forming such a habit is unwise. A single glance from the wrong officer at the wrong moment could lead to receiving a ticket. Don’t take that risk.

The main takeaway is simple: avoid using your phone at red lights.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash

Massachusetts Laws You Don't Even Know You're Breaking There are a lot of strange laws still on the books in Massachusetts, many that also carry actual punishments and fines. Though we're pretty sure no one has been arrested for the crimes we're about to list, we're also pretty sure you have violated at least one of these laws in the last month or so. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall