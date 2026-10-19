This Is Your Chance To Experience A Haunted House At The Mohawk Theatre In Downtown North Adams

Growing up, I used to fear haunted houses. But now that I'm an adult, I realize that it is all just an act. If anything, I just laugh at the terrific performance a haunted house puts on, whether it's a special exhibit or an actor following me.

If you're in the Northern Berkshire region, you don't have to go far to experience a thrill night. For the past three years, a local spot in downtown North Adams has had you covered. Here are the details.

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview

A Haunted House At The Mohawk Theatre In Downtown North Adams, MA

The Haunted House wouldn't have been possible without our community partners from the Police and Fire Departments, City Hall, Northern Berkshire EMS, nbCC, Drury High School, and West Main Connection (18 Degrees). Together, they created an unforgettable experience!

Where Can I Get Tickets for the Haunted House?

Many have asked about admission and where to get tickets. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend, but they recommend arriving early so you don't have to wait too long in line.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva

Is The Haunted House Family-Friendly?

While it is meant to be family-oriented, it is recommended for children 12 and older and must be accompanied by an adult. It's similar to attending a PG-13 movie, as this haunted house includes a few jump scares that may frighten younger children.

Where and when is The Haunted House?

The Mohawk Theatre, as you know, has been vacant for quite some time, so this is one of the only opportunities to get inside. It is located at 111 Main Street in North Adams, where the big marquee is. The Haunted House is on Friday, October 23rd, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. They hope to scare you there!