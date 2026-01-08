The Berkshires Is Home to One of The Most Breath-Takings Views Year-Round

Anytime I go for a drive over Route 2 to the top of the mountain in North Adams on Mohawk Trail, I can't help but admire the stunning views it has to offer. Rumor has it that it is considered to be one of the best views in the world. Considering that it's located right on a state-owned highway, it is open for enjoyment all year round. This might explain why it is known as 'America's Switzerland.'

Brief Wigwam Western Summit History

According to Historic North Adams, Native Americans were the first to travel along the Mohawk Trail, which winds through the Northern Berkshires and connects the Hudson and Connecticut rivers. Today, a scenic drive east from North Adams, past the “Hairpin Turn,” leads to a unique spot known as the Wigwam Western Summit. At this location, visitors can enjoy views of three states at once, along with the historic Wigwam cabins and gift shop.

The Wigwam Western Summit Today

According to their website, the Wigwam has been welcoming travelers along the Mohawk Trail since 1914 and is known as one of the most scenic drives in Massachusetts. Over the years, this historic mountaintop location has been thoughtfully transformed into a resort that features a Sky Bar, a coffeehouse, a bakery, and a gift shop filled with local treasures.



Gift Shop and Cabin Operations

The gift shop operates only during the warmer months, but visitors can still enjoy the breathtaking views of North Adams, Clarksburg, Williamstown, parts of Adams, and beyond year-round. Additionally, the cabins are open year-round. It’s also worth noting that this location is where the signals for New Country 94.7 and 100.1 WUPE-FM are broadcast from.

