Fall Is Coming And So Are The Deer, What Happens If You Collide With One In Massachusetts?

Deer can be seen everywhere in Massachusetts, regardless of the season, especially in rural areas along dark roads.

Trust me, it has happened, and thankfully, knock on wood, I've avoided Bambi each time.

What wildlife should we be aware of?

According to Mass.gov, the breeding season for moose and white-tailed deer begins in the fall. MassWildlife advises motorists to be aware of increased deer and moose activity, particularly during early morning and evening hours.

Moose are found in the central and western parts of Massachusetts, and they breed during the months of September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December. Moose are harder to spot on the road compared to deer due to their dark color and height, which makes them difficult to see in low light. Additionally, their eyes do not reflect light like those of deer, as they are positioned above headlight level.

What should you do if you collide with a deer in Massachusetts?

All deer and moose vehicle collisions should be reported to the Environmental Police by calling 1-800-632-8075.

If you are a Massachusetts resident and are involved in a deer collision, either you as the driver or your passengers may salvage the deer. To do this, you must bring the deer to a MassWildlife office to have it officially tagged. There are no laws preventing you from taking the deer meat home. However, please note that selling any meat is prohibited without proper inspection.

