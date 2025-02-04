More Winter Weather In The Forecast For Massachusetts This Week

A messy winter storm packing snow, ice, and rain could impact Massachusetts towards the end of the week. If you plan on traveling or have a long commute, you may want to prepare ahead of time.

According to Boston25News, this storm could disrupt midweek travel before another round of unsettling weather arrives over the weekend. Their weather team is closely tracking a system that could bring up to 5 inches of snow and icy driving conditions on Thursday before an eventual flip to rain in some places.

By Thursday this storm is expected to changeover to rain down across southeastern Massachusetts and will slowly push north for the evening commute. However, the threat of the wintry mix and ice might remain for parts of central and northern Massachusetts.

2 to 5 inches of snow is in the forecast for parts of western, central, and northern Massachusetts. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to hit eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, the South Shore, and parts of the North Shore. Cape Cod and the Islands will see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Another storm is possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it is way too early to tell what the weekend will bring us so far.

