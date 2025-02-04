More Winter Weather In The Forecast For Massachusetts This Week

More Winter Weather In The Forecast For Massachusetts This Week

Getty Images

A messy winter storm packing snow, ice, and rain could impact Massachusetts towards the end of the week. If you plan on traveling or have a long commute, you may want to prepare ahead of time.

According to Boston25News, this storm could disrupt midweek travel before another round of unsettling weather arrives over the weekend. Their weather team is closely tracking a system that could bring up to 5 inches of snow and icy driving conditions on Thursday before an eventual flip to rain in some places.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app
Boston25News web screenshot
loading...

By Thursday this storm is expected to changeover to rain down across southeastern Massachusetts and will slowly push north for the evening commute. However, the threat of the wintry mix and ice might remain for parts of central and northern Massachusetts.

2 to 5 inches of snow is in the forecast for parts of western, central, and northern Massachusetts. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to hit eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, the South Shore, and parts of the North Shore. Cape Cod and the Islands will see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Another storm is possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning, but it is way too early to tell what the weekend will bring us so far.

Getty Images
loading...

Stock Up on These Winter Essentials Before It Snows

Winter is coming! Before you get caught with three feet of snow and no snowsuit, make sure that you have the essentials to get thru this winter and stay warm!
*As Amazon associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Gallery Credit: ASHLEY SOLLARS

25 Essentials to Keep in Your Vehicle During the Winter Months

It pays to be prepared for any situation when driving in Maine during the winter.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

 

Filed Under: storm, winter, Massachusetts, Thursday
Categories: Articles, News, Local News

More From WSBS 860AM