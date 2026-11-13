The last time we had Morgan Wallen in Massachusetts was back in 2025 for his I'm The Problem tour. And after his 2026 Still The Problem Tour, which made history at several of North America’s most iconic stadiums, becoming the first artist to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium and Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, he is coming back for more in 2027!

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is bringing his seven-city, 14-date stadium Last Time I Checked tour for two consecutive nights to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Morgan Wallen's Special Guests

Special guest Thomas Rhett will join the June 25 show, while Brooks & Dunn will join the June 26 show; Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty will join both shows. Pre-sale registration is open through Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. You can access the pre-sale by clicking here.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

Last Time I Checked Tour Dates:

Friday, June 11 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, June 12 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

Friday, June 25 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Saturday, June 26, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Friday, July 16 Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

Saturday, July 17, Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium

Friday, July 23 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium

Saturday, July 24 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 6 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Saturday, August 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Friday, August 13 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 27, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

Saturday, August 28, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

Morgan Wallen's Top 10 Songs That Make Him An Important Modern Country Artist Honestly, Morgan Wallen could be considered one of the most important modern country artists based on the face that he's released so much music on just a few albums. His projects have consistently been double albums since Dangerous arrived in 2021.

However, Wallen's music is not just quantity, it's quality and it has caught on with a wide audience - very wide. Despite his ups and downs in his career, he always brings raw honesty and self-deprecating content to his lyrics, making him a favorite among country music fans.

Plus, selling out stadiums back-to-back nights on his tours certainly shows how in-deman Wallen in.

We've rounded up this country hitmaker's top 10 songs that prove his worth in the genre.