Morgan Wallen Returns To Gillette Stadium With Two Big Shows In 2027
The last time we had Morgan Wallen in Massachusetts was back in 2025 for his I'm The Problem tour. And after his 2026 Still The Problem Tour, which made history at several of North America’s most iconic stadiums, becoming the first artist to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium and Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, he is coming back for more in 2027!
Country superstar Morgan Wallen is bringing his seven-city, 14-date stadium Last Time I Checked tour for two consecutive nights to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26.
Morgan Wallen's Special Guests
Special guest Thomas Rhett will join the June 25 show, while Brooks & Dunn will join the June 26 show; Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty will join both shows. Pre-sale registration is open through Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. You can access the pre-sale by clicking here.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.
Last Time I Checked Tour Dates:
- Friday, June 11 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- Saturday, June 12 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
- Friday, June 25 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- Saturday, June 26, Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
- Friday, July 16 Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
- Saturday, July 17, Athens, GA Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
- Friday, July 23 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium
- Saturday, July 24 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium
- Friday, August 6 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
- Saturday, August 7 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
- Friday, August 13 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- Saturday, August 14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
- Friday, August 27, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
- Saturday, August 28, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium