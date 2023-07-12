Most Underrated Town In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is full of quaint and rather historic towns, some of which they call the Bay State’s “best-kept secrets,” according to Worldatlas.com. It's no surprise that some of these Berkshire towns are considered the "most underrated." Take the town of Adams for example where I grew up, the town is full of “awe-inspiring” beauty, especially with Mount Greylock, being the highest peak in Massachusetts, the Cheshire Reservoir, and the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail that runs through the town.

Now if you drive 5 miles North, you'll find another town aka a city which is mainly what I'm going to talk about that's also considered to be underrated. North Adams, where I'm currently living and that too has it's own charm for being underrated. For example, it's “vibrant and energetic community” in the Berkshires (which I can definitely vouch for), along with the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) and Natural Bridge State Park. Which by the way is considered #1 in the USA which you can check out here.

If you get hungry while visiting North Adams, there's many great local food options including Freight Yard Pub, Craft Food Barn, Trail House Kitchen, Grazie, Tres Ninos, Jack's Hot Dog Stand, and so much more! For entertainment, you have free The annual North Adams Windsor Lake summer concert series, and of course the very popular community concert series Party In The Park at Noel Field every Thursday night July and August from 6-8 p.m. For details, click on this Party In The Park tab.

