Sperry Road Campground On Mount Greylock Will Open With New Amenities

We just learned when the road to Mount Greylock opens for the 2026 season. In addition to the road opening, camping at Sperry Campground is coming back to life after being closed for several years.

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Sperry Road Campground Reopens With New Amenities

The Berkshire Eagle reports that when Sperry Road Campground reopens on May 22, after being closed for several years due to road repairs and the installation of new plumbing, visitors will be able to choose from three new solar-powered flush toilets. Each toilet, costing $122,000, will also feature warm-water sinks.

Sperry Campground features 18 tent sites, nine for groups, along with picnic tables, fire rings, bear-proof storage lockers, and five lean-to shelters. The renovation costs amounted to $714,000, with $366,000 allocated for bathroom renovations and $348,000 for roadwork.

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Other Planned Work On Mount Greylock State Reservation

This spring, additional repairs are scheduled at Mount Greylock State Reservation, including work on three shelters: Stoney Ledge, which will cost $43,992; Upper, with a budget of $42,383; and Chimney, at $23,340. Additionally, new air conditioning systems are being installed at the Mount Greylock Visitor Center.

Heather Linscott, who chairs the Mount Greylock Advisory Council, expressed her hope to assist the state Department of Conservation and Recreation in replacing the deteriorating privy at Deer Hill Shelter—an outdoor toilet that uses aerobic processes and wood shavings to break down waste—with a new facility.

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DCR Looking To Add Moldering Privies

DCR is considering installing moldering privies—slow-composting toilets placed in remote, high-traffic backcountry areas like Pecks Brook and Bellows Pipe shelters—to effectively manage waste. In shelters that lack privies or when the privies are full, campers are expected to dig catholes to dispose of waste. This process requires digging a hole at least 6 inches deep and properly covering the waste afterward.

“And if you don’t do it right, animals will come and dig it up,” - Heather Linscott

The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace When Camping in the Wilderness Developed by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and several outdoor agencies, these are the 7 principles that recreationists can follow to ensure continued use of our public lands. Gallery Credit: JD Knight