Growing up in the Berkshires, taking scenic drives is essential, especially to visit the highest peak in Massachusetts!

Mount Greylock State Reservation, established in 1898, features breathtaking scenery, vibrant fall colors during the ascent, and a stunning view from 3,491 feet that offers a panoramic view of five states.

The summit of Mount Greylock is situated in Adams, but the mountain extends into the towns of North Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, New Ashford, and Lanesborough. There are two ways to drive to the summit. Notch Road in North Adams is the shortest route, but it is quite steep. If you're seeking a more pleasant drive, you might prefer Rockwell Road in Lanesborough.

As you travel, you'll come across numerous fantastic lookout points offering breathtaking views of the Berkshires and the surrounding states. Be sure to enjoy the vibrant fall colors that you'll encounter along the way!

When you reach the very top, you'll be welcomed by a breathtaking view, along with a spacious area to walk around and explore. This includes the Memorial Tower, which is open during the park's hours. On a clear day, you can see five states: Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire!

Both roads to the summit are open for the season. Please note that vehicles longer than 22 feet, including full-size school buses, are not permitted.

Here's some information on where you can also find upcoming events in The Bascom Lodge:

