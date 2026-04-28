We’re Excited To Hear That The Highest Peak In Massachusetts Is Opening In May

Every year around this time, I get pumped up when I hear the roads to the summit of Mount Greylock are opening for the season. That's when you know it's the unofficial start of summer in Berkshire County.

Not only do I enjoy the spectacular views from the summit, but the nerd in me calls for dial surfing. Whether it's AM, FM, or even TV, I am always curious about how many stations I can receive from the top of Mount Greylock.

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Why Mount Greylock Is Best For Radio/TV Reception

If you live in the valley, you know how challenging it can be to receive signals from stations outside the valley. But on Mount Greylock, it sits on a 12,500-acre state reservation at an elevation of 3,491 feet above sea level. This is what makes it easy to pull in stations from long distances.

Stations I have managed to pull in range, from as far as Lake Placid, New York, to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and as far as Boston.

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Mount Greylock Amenties

Mount Greylock offers a variety of amenities that include the 'Tent-Only' Sperry Campground, Bascom Lodge, and the 92-foot-tall Veterans War Memorial Tower.

Iberkshires.com reports that the campground with tents has been updated with new grills, picnic tables, solar-powered toilets, and additional improvements. The lean-tos are currently being repaired and will be ready by opening day, receiving new roofs, fresh staining, and some log and floor replacements. The staff at the Department of Conservation and Recreation are carrying out their winter cleanup efforts by clearing debris and ensuring the campground is safe for visitors.

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When Does Mount Greylock State Reservation Open For The Season?

The two routes leading to Mount Greylock, located in Lanesborough and North Adams, will start their seasonal opening on Saturday, May 16. Sperry Campground is set to open on Friday, May 22, while Bascom Lodge is anticipated to open on Saturday, May 23. Stay up to date by clicking here.

And who knows, I might see you at the top this summer!

20 Massachusetts Places That Will Make You Think You're in Another Country No passport, no problem—these stunning spots across Massachusetts feel like a trip around the world. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall