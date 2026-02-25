Natural Bridge In North Adams Named The Most Beautiful State Park In America

Natural Bridge In North Adams Named The Most Beautiful State Park In America

What do you envision when you think of state parks? While many imagine just a simple picnic spot, I can guarantee this park has much more to offer. My view shifted after my first visit to this location on a school field trip.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails
Natural Bridge in North Adams

Natural Bridge State Park is a 48-acre hidden gem in North Adams, home to the continent's only naturally formed white marble bridge.

This park was formerly the site of a commercial white marble quarry that operated from 1810 until 1947. To protect the unique geological features found here, it was designated as a state park in 1985.

Alex F/AllTrails
What Natural Bridge State Park Has to Offer

A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge after which this park is named. Stairs ascend to the bridge, providing an up-close view. Be mindful of any restrictions that might block your view.

Here's a quick history: More than 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock, forming this natural bridge, which is regarded as a wonder in both natural and geological realms. The bridge is over 15 feet thick and stretches 30 feet across Hudson Brook, nestled in a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly remarkable to witness!

Jean Aylward/AllTrails
What are the visiting hours for Natural Bridge State Park?

Visitors to the park can explore the abandoned marble quarry and view a distinctive man-made white marble dam. Similar to the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It makes for a perfect summer outing and is a popular choice for educational activities in summer programs.

Winter exploration is possible but very limited because the area is unmaintained during the off-season. Natural Bridge State Park opens in May.

Park information and hours are available here. 

