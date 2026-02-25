Natural Bridge In North Adams Named The Most Beautiful State Park In America

What do you envision when you think of state parks? While many imagine just a simple picnic spot, I can guarantee this park has much more to offer. My view shifted after my first visit to this location on a school field trip.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails loading...

Natural Bridge in North Adams

Natural Bridge State Park is a 48-acre hidden gem in North Adams, home to the continent's only naturally formed white marble bridge.

This park was formerly the site of a commercial white marble quarry that operated from 1810 until 1947. To protect the unique geological features found here, it was designated as a state park in 1985.

Alex F/AllTrails Alex F/AllTrails loading...

What Natural Bridge State Park Has to Offer

A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge after which this park is named. Stairs ascend to the bridge, providing an up-close view. Be mindful of any restrictions that might block your view.

Here's a quick history: More than 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock, forming this natural bridge, which is regarded as a wonder in both natural and geological realms. The bridge is over 15 feet thick and stretches 30 feet across Hudson Brook, nestled in a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly remarkable to witness!

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails loading...

What are the visiting hours for Natural Bridge State Park?

Visitors to the park can explore the abandoned marble quarry and view a distinctive man-made white marble dam. Similar to the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It makes for a perfect summer outing and is a popular choice for educational activities in summer programs.

Winter exploration is possible but very limited because the area is unmaintained during the off-season. Natural Bridge State Park opens in May.

Park information and hours are available here.

