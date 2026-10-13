With time to enjoy fall weather in the Berkshires before the cold sets in, what comes to mind when you hear 'state parks'? Many people think they're just picnic spots, but this park has so much more to offer. My perspective changed when I visited for the first time on a school field trip.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails

Natural Bridge in North Adams

Covering 48 acres in North Adams, Natural Bridge State Park is known for its one-of-a-kind, naturally formed white-marble bridge and is a perfect place for a leisurely walk.

The site operated as a commercial white marble quarry from 1810 to 1947. In 1985, it became a state park to protect its distinctive geological features.

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What Natural Bridge State Park Has to Offer

A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge that gives the park its name. Stairs provide a close-up view, though restrictions may limit your perspective.

Here's a brief history: More than 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock to form this natural bridge, a marvel of both nature and geology. More than 15 feet thick, it spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook within a steep, 60-foot gorge. It's truly awe-inspiring to see!

Read More: Vermont Man Faces Felony OUI Charges After Crash In North Adams

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails

When is Natural Bridge State Park open?

Visitors can explore the abandoned marble quarry and admire its one-of-a-kind, man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, it is the only structure of its kind in North America. The site makes a perfect Fall outing for those looking to do some leaf peeping before the colder weather arrives.

Find park information and hours here.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood