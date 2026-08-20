With some time to enjoy what remains of summer, what do you think of when you hear 'state parks'? Many assume they're just picnic spots, but I can tell you this park offers so much more. My outlook shifted after visiting it for the first time on a school field trip.

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails

North Adams' Natural Bridge

Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams covers 48 acres and is known for its unique naturally formed white-marble bridge, making it an ideal spot for a leisurely walk.

Originally functioning as a commercial white marble quarry from 1810 until 1947, the site was later designated a state park in 1985 to protect its distinctive geological characteristics.

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Features of Natural Bridge State Park

A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge, the namesake of the park. Stairs offer a close-up view of the bridge. Be mindful of any restrictions that might limit your perspective.

Here's a brief history: Over 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock, forming this natural bridge recognized as a marvel in both natural and geological terms. The bridge is more than 15 feet thick and spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook, located within a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly awe-inspiring to see!

Jean Aylward/AllTrails Jean Aylward/AllTrails

What are the opening hours for Natural Bridge State Park?

Visitors can explore the abandoned marble quarry and see a one-of-a-kind man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It makes for a perfect summer outing and is often used for educational activities in summer programs.

Park information and hours are available here.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood