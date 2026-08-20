Natural Bridge State Park Spans 48 Acres Of 550 Million Year Old Marble In North Adams
With some time to enjoy what remains of summer, what do you think of when you hear 'state parks'? Many assume they're just picnic spots, but I can tell you this park offers so much more. My outlook shifted after visiting it for the first time on a school field trip.
North Adams' Natural Bridge
Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams covers 48 acres and is known for its unique naturally formed white-marble bridge, making it an ideal spot for a leisurely walk.
Originally functioning as a commercial white marble quarry from 1810 until 1947, the site was later designated a state park in 1985 to protect its distinctive geological characteristics.
Features of Natural Bridge State Park
A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge, the namesake of the park. Stairs offer a close-up view of the bridge. Be mindful of any restrictions that might limit your perspective.
Here's a brief history: Over 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock, forming this natural bridge recognized as a marvel in both natural and geological terms. The bridge is more than 15 feet thick and spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook, located within a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly awe-inspiring to see!
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What are the opening hours for Natural Bridge State Park?
Visitors can explore the abandoned marble quarry and see a one-of-a-kind man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It makes for a perfect summer outing and is often used for educational activities in summer programs.
Park information and hours are available here.
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