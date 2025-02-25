Remember the days when you'd say to yourself, I can't wait to turn 18 so I can finally have my freedom? Like buying that first lottery ticket on our own without someone having to purchase it for you. But if you plan on booking your first cruise, you may want to hold off on that for a little while.

While many of us can't agree what age actually makes you an adult, Massachusetts is the legal adulthood age where you have nearly all the legal rights and responsibilities of an adult. However, this one cruise line has made a policy change on the age when it comes to booking your own cruise.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Yahoo, Cruise lines seem to have some inconsistent rules when it comes to age on their ships. For example, 18-year-olds can gamble in their casinos, but they cannot drink alcohol on any cruises leaving from the U.S. Even though many ports do allow 18-year-olds to drink while visiting. All the major cruise lines are expected to follow U.S. law when sailing from American ports.

Carnival Cruise Line Ban In Effect

As of February 1st, 2025, anyone under 21 years of age are now banned from sailing on any Carnival Cruise Ship on their own.

"Guests are required to be 21 years of age (on embarkation day) to travel on their own. Guest ages will be verified at embarkation. Guests not conforming to this policy will result in denied boarding and no compensation will be provided at embarkation. - Carnival Cruise Line website

This come from a previous policy, where passengers 18 years and older could be booked into their own cabin. People under 21 however, do not need to travel with their parents. Carnival's website states guests 20 years of age and younger only must travel with a relative or guardian 25 years of age or older and the guardian does not need to be a legal guardian.

Get our free mobile app

Ocho Rios, St Ann, Jamaica, Caribbean Getty Images loading...

Reason For This New Policy

This policy was made to make sure you don't get groups of college-aged kids traveling without someone at least 25 years old in their group as this ban is designed to make sure that there's at least one "adult" in the cabin, even though that word tends to have a limited legal meaning.

Royal Caribbean's Similar Ban

Royal Caribbean has had similar rules in place for a awhile now, but the cruise line however, does allow 18-year-olds to sail unaccompanied in certain circumstances.

British Virgin Islands, Tortola, Road Town, Cruise Ship Dock, cruiseship Getty Images loading...

Don't Do These Things on a Cruise Ship If you want to have a great time while on a cruise here are some tips to make sure your vacations is amazing. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

8 Secrets Your Cruise Director Won't Tell You Cruising has its own unique culture. Here are some of the insider secrets that frequent cruisers have compiled through the years. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells