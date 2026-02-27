It&#8217;s Hard To Believe Dunkin&#8217; Is Not Massachusetts&#8217;s &#8216;Favorite Brand': Do You Agree With This A.I. Study?

It’s Hard To Believe Dunkin’ Is Not Massachusetts’s ‘Favorite Brand': Do You Agree With This A.I. Study?

Since Dunkin' was established in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, it's reasonable to assume that, given its many locations throughout the state, it would be our top brand in the Bay State.

However, recent research indicates that A.I. contradicts this view.

New England and Other State's Favorite Brands

Qualtrics.com collects over 2 million tweets from all states about people's favorite brands. Before pinpointing Massachusetts's top brand, let's look at some leading brands in other New England states. For example, in New Hampshire, Brookstone is the favorite, with more than 67.0% positive tweets. Meanwhile, Darn Tough Vermont Socks leads in Vermont, with a 92.6% positive tweet rate— the highest nationwide!

Connecticut was linked to "Newman's Oven," which had a positive tweet rate of 54.3%. Likewise, Maine, as expected, was associated with "L.L. Bean," displaying a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. Rhode Island's leading national brand was unexpectedly "Ocean State Job Lot," also at 52.1%. In contrast, other states outside New England, such as New York, preferred "Calvin Klein," with a higher positive tweet rate of 64.3%.

New Jersey saw a positive tweet engagement of 57.1% for 'Prince Sports.' In Tennessee, the leading national brand is 'Mastercraft Boat Company,' with a positive tweet engagement of 62.1%.

What is Massachusetts's favorite national brand besides Dunkin'?

Bingo! You guessed it—BIG Y World Class Markets. It's more than just a grocery store, and it's no surprise that it's my BIG Y! With a sentiment score of 67.8% in tweets, it stands out as Massachusetts's favorite national brand after Dunkin'.

