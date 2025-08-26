Nothing Beats Massachusetts’s Best Hot Dog Brand In America
Now the nation knows exactly what we New Englanders love most about hot dogs. With baseball season in full swing, why not discuss New England's favorite brand of hot dogs?
You have to admit that Fenway Franks are the best!
Cheapism recently published an article highlighting "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." Although they didn't include all 19 styles, they did feature The Fenway Frank and explained why this hot dog is regarded as one of the best in the nation.
Here's what the article talks about for The Fenway Frank:
The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.
The best place to try a Fenway Frank is Fenway Park!
If you can't make it to the ballpark, you can find a pack of 14-oz Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores across Massachusetts..
What is your opinion on The Fenway Franks hot dogs? Hit us up on the station app:
