Nothing Beats Massachusetts’s Best Hot Dog Brand In America

Now the nation knows exactly what we New Englanders love most about hot dogs. With baseball season in full swing, why not discuss New England's favorite brand of hot dogs?

You have to admit that Fenway Franks are the best!

Getty Images/Tetra images RF Getty Images/Tetra images RF loading...

Cheapism recently published an article highlighting "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." Although they didn't include all 19 styles, they did feature The Fenway Frank and explained why this hot dog is regarded as one of the best in the nation.

Here's what the article talks about for The Fenway Frank:

The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

The best place to try a Fenway Frank is Fenway Park!

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause-TSM loading...

If you can't make it to the ballpark, you can find a pack of 14-oz Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores across Massachusetts..

What is your opinion on The Fenway Franks hot dogs? Hit us up on the station app:

Get our free mobile app

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

These 15 Places Have the Best Hot Dogs in New Hampshire According to readers, these diners, drive-ins, pop-up stands and restaurants have the best hot dogs in the Granite State. Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman

10 of the Best Places in Connecticut to Enjoy a Juicy Hot Dog