Now the nation understands what we New Englanders love most about hot dogs. With baseball season underway, let’s discuss New England's favorite brand of hot dogs.

You have to admit that Fenway Franks are the best hot dogs!

Getty Images/Tetra images RF Getty Images/Tetra images RF loading...

Cheapism recently published an article titled "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." While the article did not cover all 19 styles, it featured The Fenway Frank, highlighting why this hot dog is considered one of the best in the nation.

Here's what the article talks about for The Fenway Frank:

The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

The best place to try a Fenway Frank is at Fenway Park during the Red Sox baseball season!

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause-TSM loading...

If you can't make it to the ballpark, you can find a pack of 14-ounce Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores throughout Massachusetts.

What do you think of Fenway Franks hot dogs? Let us know through the station app!

Get our free mobile app

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields