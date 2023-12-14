New England Trail in Western MA. Gets National Park Recognition

Hiking is something I always try to do at least a few times a year during the warmer months. Kind of hard in the winter because higher elevated areas can easily have sub-zero temperatures. But the reason for this article is because it's not everyday a trail in Massachusetts gets National Recognition.

What trail is now nationally recognized in Massachusetts?

Get our free mobile app

newenglandtrail.org/Craig Hiltz newenglandtrail.org/Craig Hiltz loading...

According to WWLP-22News, The New England trail which by the way is a 235 mile-long path that runs through Provin Mountain in Agawam, the Mount Tom Ranges in Holyoke, Mount Lincoln in Pelham, and heads north through Shutesbury, Northfield and Warwick is now one of the of three parks in the nation to be recognized as a "National Park."

The other two are the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin, and the North Country National Scenic Trail in several northern states. This brings the nation's total number of national parks from 425 to 428.

“The new status for the Ice Age, New England, and North Country national scenic trails will increase public awareness and use of these amazing pathways. Their combined 5,500-plus miles travel through parts of 10 states and hundreds of communities, from large cities to rural towns, providing countless close-to-home opportunities for people to easily access green space and enjoy the benefits of outdoor recreation." - National Park Service Director Chuck Sams

newenglandtrail.org/Amanda Barrow & Carl Clements newenglandtrail.org/Amanda Barrow & Carl Clements loading...

The New England trail was however previously recognized by Congress as a National Trail System but will now actually be considered a national park. The term national park can be defined as several types of regions, such as a trail, battlefield, monument, seashore or historical site. Fun fact, All 428 national parks in the United States cover more than 85 million acres of land!

For more information before you hit this trail, visit newenglandtrail.org

Check Out This Modern Massachusetts Estate Worth $1.3M This home is the epitome of luxury. Let's take a virtual tour of this stunning, modern estate in Ware, Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

Google Reviews for Massachusetts Toy Pony Graveyard People have left some interesting Google reviews for a Massachusetts toy pony graveyard and here are just a few we found interesting. Gallery Credit: Jackson Scott