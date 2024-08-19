New Roller Coaster To Launch In 2025 At Six Flags New England

There's always thrill when it comes to Six Flags New England. After all, it is the thrill capital of New England!

Whether your particular ride is Superman, Batman, or if you're like me that favors the Thunderbolt you know there's always a high trill ride that Six Flags New England has to offer.

But what if I told you there's a new thrill ride opening in 2025? You can assure this will be the coaster of the future!

Six Flags.com Screenshot Six Flags.com Screenshot loading...

According to Six Flags, the Quantum Accelerator will be New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster. It is a family-friendly thrill ride with two exciting launches, twists and turns, 11 moments of airtime, and speeds up to 45 miles per hour.

We're talking twice the acceleration as the Quantum Accelerator will propel you into a mind-bending time-space continuum not once, but twice. Unlike traditional roller coasters that start with an uphill climb, the Quantum Accelerator will launch out of the station from 0 to 30 miles per hour in mere seconds. And If that’s not enough, midway through the ride, a second thrust of acceleration will launch you into the next half of the experience at 45 miles per hour.

Six Flags.com Screenshot Six Flags.com Screenshot loading...

There's actually a backstory behind this high thrill ride and it goes like this:

In a quiet, secret transaction, Professor Screamore purchased the tiny town of Crackaxle Canyon. The abandoned wild West outpost was the perfect hiding place for his laboratory of bizarre inventions.

Time travel always fascinated the eccentric inventor. He dreamed of combining old-world technologies, like steam-powered machinery, with modern marvels to launch himself back and forth through time.

But not straight paths through time. Professor Screamore wanted to travel at high speeds with twists, turns, and lots of ups and downs with airtime. Now the professor is almost ready to reveal his latest creation: Quantum Accelerator. Ready to launch into yesterday and tomorrow, steampunk style?

For more information and construction updates, Six Flags encourages everyone to follow their socials on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Tik Tok, and join the conversation using the hashtag #QuantumChronicles.

Will you be riding this new thrill coaster? Let us know by texting us on our station app.

