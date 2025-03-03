New York Based Convenience Store Chain Sets Egg Purchase Limit

With the price of eggs going through the roof, a grocery store chain including a Massachusetts location is now setting a limit on how many cases shoppers can buy at a given time.

A New York state based convenience store has also now joined the list of how many customers can buy dozens of eggs at any given time.

Residents have expressed their concerns that if the prices are just going to get worse in the coming months with the ongoing bird flu.



According to Western Mass News just last month, we learned that all Trader Joe's locations including the one in Hadley, Massachusetts has set a one-dozen egg limit per day for customers due to egg shortages caused by the bird flu.

“We hope these limits will help to ensure that as many of our customers who need eggs are able to purchase them when they visit Trader Joe’s.” - Trader Joes' Spokesperson

Despite having a one dozen egg limit per customer, shoppers told Trader Joe's the egg section inside the store is already almost empty due to the shortage.

According to NEWS10ABC, Stewart’s Shops in New York State and Vermont just announced that customers will temporarily be limited to a three-dozen maximum per visit due to a high demand.

The convenience store chain has stated that the restriction is in place in order to maintain a steady stock and ensure that a majority of customers have a chance to get eggs. The company currently gets their inventory locally from Thomas Poultry Farm, which is a supplier based in Saratoga County.

Why Are Egg Prices So High but Not Chicken?

According to SYR in Syracuse, New York, chickens raised for meat are called broilers as these types of chickens are different from egg-laying hens and are not raised on the same farm.

“These two production systems are separate systems. Avian influenza has really hit the egg laying farms much harder than our broiler farms. Egg laying farms tend to be in the major flyways so there is more risk from migratory birds,” - Nancy Glazier, a small farms and livestock specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

