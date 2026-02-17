Massachusetts Drivers Traveling In New York Should Be Aware Of The New ‘1 MPH’ Law

If you're traveling within New York State this year, exercise caution and stay attentive to your driving, as new laws have recently come into effect.

This stems from Governor Kathy Hochul's 2023 announcement of the “Achieving the New York Dream” agenda. The full plan was formally revealed in summer 2024 and was later adopted within that same year.

What Laws Are Currently in Effect in 2026

According to The U.S. Sun, the upcoming crackdown, which introduces a 1 mph speed limit penalty, will be implemented in a few weeks across New York and seeks to improve road safety throughout the state. Penalties vary from increased point assessments to stricter license suspension thresholds.

“We will do the hard things – the necessary things to lift up and support New Yorkers and clear a path for them to realize the New York dream.” - Govenor Kathy Hochul

New Laws Drivers Must Follow Starting February 2026 and Their Potential Penalties

Although it might seem surprising, under the new regulations, any driver going just 1 mph over the speed limit can be pulled over by police. Speeding offenders will also see their penalty points rise from three to four.

Here's the complete list:

Speeding 1-10 miles per hour over the speed limit – penalty increases from 3 to 4 points

Using a cell phone while driving – penalty rises from 5 to 6 points

Failure to yield to a pedestrian – penalty increases from 3 to 5 points

Reckless driving or passing a stopped school bus – penalty rises from 5 to 8 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles – 3 points

Illegal U-turns – 2 points

Obstructing traffic – 2 points

Equipment violations – 1 point each

At present, drivers face suspension if they accumulate 11 points over 18 months.

Under the new rules, this will be updated to 10 points within 24 months.

