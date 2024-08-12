New York State At Risk For Possibly Being Under Water
As climate change continues, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released new information regarding rising sea-levels over the next few decades.
This new tool projects how sea level rise may affect the coastline which indicates similar to much of the eastern seaboard, communities along the tributaries of the Atlantic Ocean and land that touches it now in New York may be submerged under water in the coming decades.
Let's hope non of us are alive if this happens.
As indicated the Sea Level Rise Viewer tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) displays several scenarios for the ocean's rise in the ensuing decades, ranging from the best-case scenario to the worst-case scenario. The tool has a view that extends to the year 2100.
The best-case scenario for sea level rise in Montauk, New York, in 2100 predicts an increase of 2.49 feet, while the worst-case scenario indicates a 6.66-foot rise.
"“Increased carbon emissions are increasing atmospheric and ocean heating that is melting land-based ice sheets and glaciers and causing thermal expansion of the ocean resulting in coastal sea level rise along most U.S. coastlines,” - NOAA oceanographer William Sweet
You are also encouraged to try out this tool for yourself. Just enter your address or town first. Then with the map zoomed in on your location, you may examine more customized sea level rise data and actual instances of local infrastructure, such as well-known roads and signage.
You can also adjust a slider that displays the water level at various intervals—the highest being a 10-foot increase—in every tab but High Tide Flooding. The amount that the water will rise over the coming decades, concluding in the year 2100, can be estimated using local scenarios. Additionally, there are four scenarios to pick from: Intermediate High, Intermediate Low, Intermediate, and High. Depending on the anticipated degrees of severity, these provide varying results.
